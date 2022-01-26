Idle Reaches Market Cap of $4.42 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Idle has a market cap of $4.42 million and $124,690.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Idle has traded down 41% against the US dollar. One Idle coin can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00003231 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00048669 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.10 or 0.06638006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00053155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,693.48 or 0.99984049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00052108 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,728,751 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.