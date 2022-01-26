IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $258.36

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 258.36 ($3.49) and traded as high as GBX 264.25 ($3.57). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 255 ($3.44), with a volume of 72,415 shares trading hands.

Separately, reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.36) target price on shares of IG Design Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 258.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £126.13 million and a PE ratio of 37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. IG Design Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.72%.

IG Design Group Company Profile (LON:IGR)

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

