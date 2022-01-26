IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $258.36

Shares of IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 258.36 ($3.49) and traded as high as GBX 264.25 ($3.57). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 255 ($3.44), with a volume of 72,415 shares changing hands.

Separately, reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.36) price objective on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 258.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £126.13 million and a P/E ratio of 37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. IG Design Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.72%.

About IG Design Group (LON:IGR)

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

