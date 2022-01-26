IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Sees Large Volume Increase

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 36,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 297,418 shares.The stock last traded at $19.11 and had previously closed at $18.56.

Several research firms have commented on IGMS. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $621.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of -1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.10.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $68,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 61.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth $208,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 9.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

