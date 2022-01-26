IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF)’s stock price was down 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.78. Approximately 1,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Separately, Citigroup raised IGO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IGO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31.

IGO Ltd. is an exploration and mining company, which is focused on creating a better planet for future generations by discovering, developing, and delivering products critical to clean energy. The firm through its upstream mining and downstream processing assets, focused on enabling future-facing technologies including the electrification of transport, energy storage, and renewable energy generation.

