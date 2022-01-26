IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,723,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,985 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.43% of IHS Markit worth $200,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 104.1% during the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,882,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,508,000 after buying an additional 960,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 55.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,291,000 after buying an additional 954,481 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 387.8% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,104,000 after buying an additional 932,185 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at about $102,599,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 375.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,052,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,690,000 after purchasing an additional 831,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INFO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.80.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $112.91 on Wednesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 1.01.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

