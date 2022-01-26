Illuvium (ILV) Price Down 27.2% Over Last 7 Days

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for approximately $558.92 or 0.01553170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $359.32 million and approximately $35.65 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00048628 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,376.44 or 0.06603851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,895.61 or 0.99749723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00052663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00051090 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

