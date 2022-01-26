ImageCoin Trading Down 15.8% Over Last Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $78,735.68 and $59,225.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,080,913 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.