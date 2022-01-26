imbrex One Day Volume Hits $4.00 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded flat against the dollar. One imbrex coin can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. imbrex has a total market cap of $106,981.48 and approximately $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About imbrex

imbrex (CRYPTO:REX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

