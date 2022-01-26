iMe Lab (LIME) Achieves Market Cap of $6.87 Million

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and $1.14 million worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0437 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00049130 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.40 or 0.06783335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00054259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,721.31 or 0.99780252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00049813 BTC.

iMe Lab Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

