IMI plc (LON:IMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

IMI plc (LON:IMI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,650.42 ($22.27).

IMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.84) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,910 ($25.77) to GBX 2,000 ($26.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.84) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.93) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.24) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,616 ($21.80) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,729.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,734.69. The company has a market cap of £4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,878 ($25.34).

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

