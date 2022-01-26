Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “na” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective (up previously from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$51.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$35.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$24.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.95.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.17 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 5.8300002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 136.68%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

