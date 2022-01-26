Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.98

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$52.98 and last traded at C$52.52, with a volume of 428779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.71.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$48.93.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$45.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.17 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.8300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.68%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.