Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Independent Bank has raised its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Independent Bank has a payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $543.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Independent Bank by 85.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 78,873 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Independent Bank by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Independent Bank by 86.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Independent Bank by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.