Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.82 Per Share

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.82 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.51. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $84.29 on Wednesday. Independent Bank has a one year low of $68.14 and a one year high of $99.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.25.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,899,000 after purchasing an additional 89,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Independent Bank by 21.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,731,000 after purchasing an additional 322,124 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 17.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,516,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,515,000 after purchasing an additional 223,220 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 749,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Independent Bank by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

