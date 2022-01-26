Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,822 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.12% of Independent Bank worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $84.29 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.25.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.