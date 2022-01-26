Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Truist Financial

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its target price upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $76.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.61. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $80.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.83.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $153,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the second quarter worth about $104,909,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the second quarter worth about $44,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,809,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,372,000 after purchasing an additional 594,548 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 472.2% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 687,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 567,134 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $12,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.