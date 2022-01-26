Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Truist Financial

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its target price upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $76.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.61. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $80.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.83.
In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $153,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the second quarter worth about $104,909,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the second quarter worth about $44,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,809,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,372,000 after purchasing an additional 594,548 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 472.2% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 687,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 567,134 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $12,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
About Independent Bank Group
Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.
See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.