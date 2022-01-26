Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.00

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 121315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Independent Bank by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Independent Bank by 97,642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

