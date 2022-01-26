indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Trading 8.7% Higher

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) traded up 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.65. 84,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,226,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

The company has a market cap of $949.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.75.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 90,446 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,087,160.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 5,700 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $69,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,184,743 shares of company stock valued at $25,931,177 in the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 183.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,687 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $9,775,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $9,567,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $7,131,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $7,204,000. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

