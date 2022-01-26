Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $237.99

Shares of Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 237.99 ($3.21) and traded as low as GBX 224 ($3.02). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 225.40 ($3.04), with a volume of 911,059 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 237.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 15.03.

About Indivior (LON:INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.