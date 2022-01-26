Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,644,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 17.83% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $295,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,412,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,179,000 after purchasing an additional 143,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,495,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 69,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,077,000 after purchasing an additional 55,639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,943,000 after purchasing an additional 151,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 165,439 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of ILPT opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $28.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.59%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

