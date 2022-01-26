Infinitecoin Hits Market Cap of $10.04 Million (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $10.04 million and $3.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Infinitecoin has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

