Information Services (TSE:ISV) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.79

Shares of Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.79 and traded as low as C$24.68. Information Services shares last traded at C$25.47, with a volume of 17,841 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Information Services in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Information Services from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$35.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$445.73 million and a PE ratio of 15.58.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$43.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Information Services Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.93%.

Information Services Company Profile (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

