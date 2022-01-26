Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,250,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,321 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.82% of Ingevity worth $303,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 1.8% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 4.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 6.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 11.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NGVT opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 2.13. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $63.43 and a 1 year high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

