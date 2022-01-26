Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Ingredion worth $13,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INGR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 84.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

NYSE:INGR opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.82 and a 1 year high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 107.88%.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

