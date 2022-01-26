Ink Reaches Market Cap of $432,579.72 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, Ink has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Ink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a total market cap of $432,579.72 and approximately $49,011.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,373.58 or 0.06601980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00052994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,963.86 or 1.00031299 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00051549 BTC.

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

