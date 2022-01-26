Inscape (TSE:INQ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as low as C$1.00. Inscape shares last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 2,755 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.45. The stock has a market cap of C$14.38 million and a PE ratio of -2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.06.

About Inscape (TSE:INQ)

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Office Furniture and Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Inscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inscape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.