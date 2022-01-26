Insider Buying: Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) CEO Purchases 2,700 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BHLB traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.33. 412,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,245. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHLB. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

