Insider Buying: CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) insider Lennart Sten purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 222 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £88,800 ($119,805.72).

Shares of CLS stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 220 ($2.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,443. The firm has a market capitalization of £896.27 million and a P/E ratio of 13.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 214.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 229.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48. CLS Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 199.40 ($2.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 269.21 ($3.63).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLI shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on CLS from GBX 300 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.71) price target on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.71) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.91) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

