Insider Buying: Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 953,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,967,392.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 15,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,528.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 15,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,250.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 30,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,773.00.

On Friday, October 29th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,450.00.

TSE:OSK traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.11. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.33 and a 1-year high of C$4.35.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

