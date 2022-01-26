Insider Buying: Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) CEO Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) CEO Joseph P. Hagan bought 100,000 shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.22 per share, with a total value of $22,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RGLS stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. 1,482,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,895. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.97. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 157,621 shares in the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

