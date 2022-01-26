Insider Buying: Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Purchases 8,200 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 8,200 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,954.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safehold alerts:

On Monday, January 24th, Istar Inc. bought 8,403 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.49 per share, for a total transaction of $499,894.47.

On Thursday, January 20th, Istar Inc. bought 7,726 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,872.20.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,223 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.11 per share, for a total transaction of $499,181.53.

On Friday, January 14th, Istar Inc. bought 7,140 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,871.40.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Istar Inc. bought 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $499,938.57.

On Friday, January 7th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,962 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.81 per share, with a total value of $499,941.22.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Istar Inc. bought 6,430 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.75 per share, with a total value of $499,932.50.

On Monday, January 3rd, Istar Inc. purchased 6,287 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.51 per share, with a total value of $499,879.37.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,454 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.45 per share, with a total value of $499,862.30.

On Friday, November 12th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,522 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.94 per share, with a total value of $999,816.68.

SAFE stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $58.66. 130,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,496. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $95.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19 and a beta of -0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.54%.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Safehold by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Safehold by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Safehold by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.