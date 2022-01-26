Insider Buying: Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Insider Purchases 4,273 Shares of Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) insider Shaun Wills purchased 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £9,998.82 ($13,490.04).
Shaun Wills also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 13th, Shaun Wills purchased 57 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £149.91 ($202.25).
Shares of Superdry stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 232 ($3.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,088. The stock has a market cap of £190.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 264.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Superdry plc has a 1-year low of GBX 202.20 ($2.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 493 ($6.65).
Superdry Company Profile
Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.
