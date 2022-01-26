Insider Selling: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CMO Sells 10,004 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $500.81. 4,447,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,310. The stock has a market cap of $238.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $588.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $615.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.36.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

