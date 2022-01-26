Insider Selling: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CMO Sells 10,004 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $500.81. 4,447,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,310. The stock has a market cap of $238.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $588.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $615.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.36.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.
Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.