Insider Selling: AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Sells 4,639 Shares of Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $38,225.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ALVR traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.58. 246,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,925. AlloVir, Inc. has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $47.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.54.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 804,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,883,000 after acquiring an additional 306,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

