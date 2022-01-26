Insider Selling: AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Sells 4,639 Shares of Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $38,225.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ALVR traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.58. 246,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,925. AlloVir, Inc. has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $47.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.54.
AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ALVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th.
About AlloVir
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.
