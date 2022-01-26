Insider Selling: BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BOKF stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.44. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $72.81 and a one year high of $120.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 46.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.38.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.