Insider Selling: Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director David W. Kemper sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $650,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CBSH traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.23. The stock had a trading volume of 368,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,471. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.91. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $79.10.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 13.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 17.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.