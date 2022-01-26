Insider Selling: Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $68,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CBSH stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.23. 368,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,471. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.13. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.91. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $79.10.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

