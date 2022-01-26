Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $222,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $231,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $242,910.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $260,730.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $274,860.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $272,880.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $303,570.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $301,950.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $322,740.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $324,090.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $316,890.00.

Shares of eXp World stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,769. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 3.05. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 46.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 6.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

