Insider Selling: GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $1,694,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00.

Shares of GoPro stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,845,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,037. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in GoPro by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in GoPro by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in GoPro by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 147,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

