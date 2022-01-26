Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Major Shareholder Sells 2,694,696 Shares of Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Hayward stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,898. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth about $577,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hayward by 1,791.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hayward during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Hayward during the second quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Hayward during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAYW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Hayward in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

