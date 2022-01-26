Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Major Shareholder Sells 2,694,696 Shares of Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Hayward stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,898. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAYW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Hayward in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.
Hayward Company Profile
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
