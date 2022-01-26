Insider Selling: NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO Sells 4,250 Shares of Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $369,835.00.

On Monday, November 29th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.64. 2,354,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,808. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Cowen upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,125,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,055,808,000 after purchasing an additional 132,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after buying an additional 982,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NetApp by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $763,101,000 after buying an additional 120,155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NetApp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $428,905,000 after buying an additional 346,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $411,579,000 after buying an additional 95,094 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

