Insider Selling: PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells 6,142 Shares of Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $264,965.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,116 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $92,194.12.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,535 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $67,831.65.

On Monday, December 20th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,399 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $187,353.41.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $74,987.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,842 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $83,755.74.

On Monday, November 29th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $134,790.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $141,301.10.

On Monday, November 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $178,009.82.

NASDAQ CNXN traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.40. 34,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,958. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $55.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.68.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PC Connection by 6.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PC Connection by 4.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PC Connection by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in PC Connection by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PC Connection by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

