Insider Selling: PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) COO Sells 5,432 Shares of Stock

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $29.29. 5,841,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,490,324. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PPL by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,763,000 after acquiring an additional 303,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 21.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713,861 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 18.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPL by 36.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,975 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 14.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,688 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

