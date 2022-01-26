Insider Selling: PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) COO Sells 5,432 Shares of Stock

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $29.29. 5,841,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,490,324. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02.
PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PPL by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,763,000 after acquiring an additional 303,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 21.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713,861 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 18.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPL by 36.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,975 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 14.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,688 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.
Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.