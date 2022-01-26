Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:TRV traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.86. 2,192,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,071. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $169.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.62 and a 200 day moving average of $156.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,304,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.