Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells 348 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 348 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $19,046.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, William Banyai sold 245 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $13,073.20.

On Wednesday, December 15th, William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, William Banyai sold 19,983 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,868.89.

TWST stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.26. 825,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,392. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $48.63 and a 1-year high of $202.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.61. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,106,000 after acquiring an additional 491,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,940,000 after acquiring an additional 220,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,001,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,787,000 after acquiring an additional 165,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,011,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,829,000 after acquiring an additional 157,341 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

