Insights Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $371.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $371.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 289,395,747 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

