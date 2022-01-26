Insured Finance Trading Down 20% This Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 20% against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $14,241.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00049279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.85 or 0.06694856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00054423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,848.38 or 1.00329206 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00052648 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,762,836 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

