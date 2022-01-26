Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 133.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Integer worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Integer during the 3rd quarter worth $1,206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Integer by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,748,000 after buying an additional 26,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Integer by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,420,000 after buying an additional 66,458 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Integer by 2,199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 125,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,247,000 after buying an additional 120,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.37. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $305.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

