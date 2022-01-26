Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Lavaca Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.9% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Intel by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,206,000 after acquiring an additional 79,115 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 10.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.9% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 77,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $207.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average of $52.65.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.10.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

